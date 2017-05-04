4 officials confess negligence in construction of haor dams

DHAKA : Three top officials of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and a Water Resources Ministry official confessed their negligence in the construction of embankments in the country’s haor areas, reports UNB.

They made the confession during their primary interrogation at the head office of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

An ACC team, led by its director general Md Munir Chowdhury, quizzed BWDB director general Jahangir Kabir, additional director general Abdul Hye Baki, superintending engineer Harunur Rashid, and joint secretary of the Water Resources Ministry Khalilur Rahman around 12:30pm, ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.

The officials admitted the negligence in their duties but denied the corruption allegation.

Earlier on May 2, the ministry suspended three BWDB engineers for their alleged negligence and corruption in building embankments in haors of Sunamganj district.

The suspended BWDB officials are chief engineer (Northeast region) Md Abdul Hye, superintending engineer (Sylhet) Md Nurul Islam Sardar and then executive engineer (Sunamganj) Md Afsar Uddin.

Recently, flashfloods washed away crops on thousands of hectares of land in the haor areas of Sunamganj, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Netrakona and Brahmanbaria.

There are allegations that BWDB engineers showed negligence in their duties and indulged in corruption while constructing and reconstructing embankments in the country’s haor region.

Many of the dams breached during the recent flashflood damaging huge crops and fish in the areas.