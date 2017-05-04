4 Neo JMB members of ‘Sarwar-Tamim group held

DHAKA : Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in separate drives arrested four suspected members of Neo JMB ‘Sarwar-Tamim group’ from different parts of Dhaka, Narayanganj and Munshiganj districts, reports UNB.

The drive was conducted from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, said Rab.

Commanding Officer of Rab-11, Lieutenant Colonel Kamrul Hasan said the elite force arrested two suspected militants from Narayanganj and one each from Dhaka and Munshiganj. The Rab members also recovered arms, explosive substance and some jihadi books from their possession, he added.