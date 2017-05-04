4 including 3 children death drowning water in Noakhali

Our Correspondent Noakhali

Omar Faruk (10) and his sister Amena Begum (7) drowned in a pond adjacent to their house at Char Clerk Union of Subarnachar Upazila of Noakhlai district on Wednesday evening.

The siblings had gone missing after they went to an adjacent pond to get fresh but never return since then.

After a frantic search locals spotted the floating bodies of the siblings on the pond water then they recovered the bodies.

In another incidence, a youth named Al-Amin (29) who was visiting his aunty’s house neighbor of the deceased family drowned in a pond and subsequently death in the same union around 6 PM on Wednesday.

Niajam Uddin, Officer-In-Charge of Char Jabbar thana confirmed the news of the deaths.

Apart from that, Meraj Hossain (2) another toad met a same tragic end drowning pond in Biswurampur village of the same upazila.

Deceased father Poultry farm businessman Mohammad Munna confirmed the death news yesterday.