4 ‘Ansarullah’ men held in city

DHAKA : A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit detained four suspected members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Motijheel in the city on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The identities of the detainees could be confirmed immediately. Details of the drive will be briefed later, said deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Masudur Rahman.