3rd ABU Media Summit kicks off Wednesday

DHAKA : The 3rd ABU (Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union) Media Summit on Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction will begin on Wednesday in Dhaka, reports UNB.

Finance Minister AMA Muhith will inaugurate the two-day long programme to be held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel jointly hosted by Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television.

Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu told this to the journalists at a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

A total of eight sessions will be held in the conference where over 200 imminent experts and media practitioners from around the globe will join the summit to develop practical projects to put media at the heart of education for climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness.

After the two-day session, the summit will adopt the Dhaka Declaration.