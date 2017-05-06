3817 cases filed for violating traffic rules in city

DHAKA : The traffic department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) carried out various drives in the city and fined drivers for violating traffic rules on Friday, reports UNB.

During the drive, the traffic authorities filed some 3,817 cases against drivers for using hydraulic horns, driving on wrong direction and using tainted black glass.

They also dumped one vehicle and wrecked 345 unfit others during the day-long drive.