34 held including Jamaat activists in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, -Police, in special drives from Friday night to this morning, arrested 34 persons including five activists of Jamaat-e-Islami, two drug traders and recovered 260 bottles of Phensidyl syrup from eight upazilas of the district, reports BSS.

Sources with the district police said they were picked up from different areas of the district.

During the drives, Dinajpur Sadar police arrested eight persons, Khansama Thana police arrested five activists of Jamaat-e-Islami, Kaharole Thana police five, Hakimpur Thana police arrested two drug traders with 260 bottles of Phensidyl syrup, Birampur police arrested three, Ghoraghat police arrested three, Birganj Thana police arrested four accused, Chirirbandar Thana police arrested four.

Meanwhile, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive recovered 360 pieces of Yaba tablets from Birampur border area in an abandoned condition during the period.

Several cases, including charges of subversive activities, are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons, the sources added.

The arrested people were sent to jail.