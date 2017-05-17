33 held including Jamaat activists in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR : Police, in special drives from Tuesday night to this morning, arrested 33 persons, including two activists of Jamaat-e-Islami, three drug traders, and recovered 200 bottles of phensidyl syrup, 218 pieces of yaba tablets and 8,000 pieces of cow fattening tablets from 10 upazilas of the district, reports BSS.

District police officials said they were picked up from different areas of the district.

Police said, during the drives, Dinajpur Sadar police arrested seven persons, Khansama Thana police arrested two, Kaharole police three, Birampur police three, Phulbari police two, Ghoraghat police three, Birganj Thana police three, Nawabganj police two and Chirirbandar Thana police arrested five persons including two activists of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Meanwhile, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive arrested three drug traders with 8,000 pieces of cow fattening tablets and 218 pieces of yaba tablets from Hili railway station in Hakimpur upazila.

BGB also recovered 200 bottles of phensidyl syrup from Birampur upazila during the period in an abandoned condition.

Several cases, including charges of subversive activities, are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons. The arrested people were sent to jail.