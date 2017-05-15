Over 30000 SSC examinees seek review of answer scripts

COMILLA : More than 30,000 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinees of this year under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Comilla applied for reviewing their answer scripts, reports UNB.

Sahidul Islam, deputy exam-controller of Comilla education board, said most of the examinees wanted their Mathematics and English answer scripts to be reexamined.

According to the board, Comilla Board attained the last position among 10 boards according to the average passing rate in the SSC examination this year, which created a great criticism against the authority.

Among 30,240 examinees, 7,067 applied for reexamining their Math scripts while 4,459 applied for English. A total of 60,295 examinees failed in these two subjects this year.

The reviewed result is scheduled to be published on 30 May.