3 killed in Dinajpur road crash

DINAJPUR : Three people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw in Rampura area on Kaharol upazila on Monday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

Monsur Ali Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Kaharol Police Station, said that a Thakurgaon-bound bus collided with a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the area around 9:15am and plunged into a roadside ditch, leaving two dead on the spot and 11 others injured. Among the injured, one died on the way to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, Dinajpur, he added.