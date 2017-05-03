3 killed in Ctg road accident

CHITTAGONG, – Three persons were killed and nine others injured in a road accident on Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Sitakunda upazila of the district this morning, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Solaiman, 50, driver of a micro bus, Mohammad Naser, 60, passenger of the micro-bus and a passerby Monika Rani Das, 45.

Highway police officials said the accident occurred around 7 am today when a Mirsharai bound microbus from city’s Baharddarhat area plunged into a roadside pond in Bashbaria union after its driver lost control over the wheel, leaving the three persons dead on the spot and nine others injured.

On information, police recovered the bodies from the spot.

The injured persons were sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment but the condition of three stated to be critical, police said.