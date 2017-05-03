3-day long workshop starts at DU

Oceanography Department of Dhaka University (DU) organized a three-day long workshop titled ‘Sustainable Management of Marine Ecosystem & Acidification Monitoring’ at the seminar room of ‘University Center for Advanced Research in Science’, a press release said. The workshop which is arranged for the officials of the Department of Environment, was inaugurated on Tuesday. Vice-Chancellor (VC) of DU AAMS Arefin Siddique presided over the inaugural program while Director General of the Department of Environment Md Raisul Alam Mondal and Dean of Earth and Environmental Science Faculty Prof. Dr ASM Maksud Kamal were present as special guests. Prof Dr Md Kawser Ahmed, Chairman of Oceanography Department facilitated the program.

While delivering his address, AAMS Arefin Siddique said, the pertinence of achieving skills in the field of ocean resources and its preservation has now been increased and now we have to emphasize on training in this connection.

The three-day long training will be concluded tomorrow.