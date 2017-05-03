3-day AL workshop on social media ends

DHAKA : A three day workshop on social media has concluded yesterday with participation of Awami League lawmakers to get them oriented with the usage of social media to promote and spread the development activities of the present government, reports BSS.

Lawmakers and cabinet members, numbered around 134, took part the workshop on “Role of Members of Parliament in Social Media” at the party president’s political office at Dhanmondi. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Nuruzzaman Ahmed, state minister for social welfare, Dipu Moni among others attended it.

Started on May 7, this workshop opened up the scope for the lawmakers to get oriented with the usage of social media to promote and spread the development activities under the present government in last seven years. It was organized by Awami League, with technical and knowledge assistance from Center for Research and Information (CRI), research wing of the party. This workshop was arranged as part of a move to make sure publicity using social media to reach out grassroots across the country in the run up to the upcoming election.

Key features of this training include shutting down fake facebook pages, maintaining personal accounts properly, assessing the need of constituents, ways to get accounts verified and spreading development activities on a regular intervals, said Barrister Shah Ali, CRI senior analyst and also a member of the newly constituted Publicity and Publications Sub-Committee of Awami League. In the next phase, more such sessions will be organized to bring in lawmakers.