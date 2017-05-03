3 cops punished for implicating tot, dead man

DHAKA : Two police officers of Mirpur zone were withdrawn and a sub-inspector was suspended yesterday for implicating an 11-month-old baby and a dead person in a criminal case, reports BSS.

According to sources at Police headquarters, SI Maruful Islam of Mirpur Model police station was suspended as he has recently pressed a charge sheet against an 11-month-old baby and a deceased in connection with a theft case.

Police headquarters also withdrew Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the police station, investigation, Md Sajjad Hossain and Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Mirpur zone Kazi Mahbubul Alam for negligence in duty.

Police headquarters found that they had failed to supervise the investigation of the case properly.

Consequently, Inspector (investigation) Sajjad Hossain was attached to the Armed Police Battalion, Mohalchhari and AC Mahmubul Alam was posted to an in-service training centre of the police.

The headquarters also served show cause notices to the deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner of Mirpur Zone and instructed them to be more careful in supervision of the investigation of cases in future.

Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidul Haque instructed both of them to supervise the investigation of cases with professionalism and more sincerity.