3 BD nationals killed in NY road crash

DHAKA : Three Bangladeshi expatriates were killed and another was critically injured in a car crash in Northern State Parkway near New York city of the United States on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased are Shamsul Islam, 61, and Ataur R Dulal, 34, of Mymensingh and Raihan Islam, 28, BangladeshConsul General in New York Shameem Ahsan told UNB.

He said the injured, Al Amin Mollah, 36, of Bhairab Bazar in Kishoreganj, was admitted to WinthropHospitalin Long Island, New York in a critical condition. Shamsul and Ataur were killed on the spot while Raihan, who was driving the car, died at the hospital, Shameem Ahsan said.

He said the New York Police department confirmed them about the accident on Saturday evening andhe will visit the hospital on Monday as the authorities were not in a position to allow visitors due to police a case involving the accident.