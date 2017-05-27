27 get life term for murder

DHAKA : A tribunal here on Tuesday convicted 27 people and sentenced them to life term imprisonment in a murder case, reports UNB.

Judge of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2, Mamtaz Begum handed down the verdict in presence of the three convicts.

The other convicts are-Nuruddin Ahmed, Ashraful Haq, Abdur Rashid, Omar Faruk, Akbar Hossain, Rahim Ahmed, Syed Shamim Hossain, Jalal Uddin, Abul Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ilias Hossain, Aslam Ali, Shishir Chowdhury, Golam Rab, Sheikh Ashraf Hossain, Anisur Rahman, Abu Taher, Kanchan Mia, Liakat Ali, Ehsanur Rahman, Erfanur Rahman, Shamsul Islam, Zahid, Hiru Mohammad, Apollo, Solaiman and Linkon.

Of them, Nuruddin, Ashraful and Abdur Rashid are in the bar while the others are in absconding after securing bail several times.