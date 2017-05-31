2,463 killed, 2,134 injured in road accidents in 2016, Quader tells JS

SANGSAD BHABAN : Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday told the Jatiya Sangsad that as many as 2,463 people were killed and 2,134 others received injuries in 2,566 road accidents across the country in 2016, reports BSS.

He came up with the data while answering to a question of treasury bench member M Abdul Latif of Chittagong-11 during the ‘Question and Answer Session’ in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair yesterday noon.

The minister, quoting the police report conducted by “Accident Research Institute, BUET,” also informed the parliament that a total 2,958 people died and 2,686 others injured in some 3,381 road mishaps occurred in 3,381 street accidents in 2009. Due to different steps taken by the authorities concerned, the ratio of the road accidents have reduced gradually in the meantime, he added.

Responding to a query of treasury member Nijam Uddin Hazari from Feni-2 constituency, Obaidul Quader said country has now a total 30, 08,257 motor vehicles including 39,945 buses, 27,118 minibuses, 1,19804 trucks and 3,10,821 private cars plying on the streets.

“Form this sector, country realized Taka 1278 crore as revenue income in 2016-17 fiscal (till May 20, 2017) while Taka 1619 crore in 2015-16 fiscal, Taka 1062 crore in 2014-15 fiscal and only Taka 952 crore in 2013-14 fiscal,” he mentioned.

In reply to a question of treasury bench member Begum Sanjida Khanam of women reserved seat-24, the minister said the present government has a plan to increase the number of BRTC (Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation) buses for women as per the requirements immediately.

Answering to another question of lawmaker Sohrab Uddin from Kishoreganj-2, Obaidul Quader said, the government has planned to construct bridges over all major rivers to ensure a smooth national highway network across the country.