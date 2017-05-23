23 to die for killing 4 AL activists in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ : After 15 years of the killing of four activists of Awami League (AL) in Araihazar of the district, a court yesterday awarded death penalty to 23 persons, including a local BNP leader.

Second Additional District and Sessions Judge Kamrun Nahar handed down the verdict yesterday noon after recording testimonies of 16 prosecution witnesses, reports BSS.

Nineteen accused in the murder case were present on the dock during the delivery of the judgment while four other accused are on the run.

Of the convicted accused, BNP leader Abul Bashar Kashu, Zahir Uddim Member, Abu Kalam, Dalim, Yakub Ali, Rafique, Halim, Ruhel, Shahabuddin, Liakot Ali Master, Sirajuddin, Idris Ali, Mohammad Hossain, Ahad Ali, Yunus Ali, Faruk Hossain, Golam Azam, Abdul Hai, and Khokon are now in jails while four other accused, Al Amin, Ruhul Amin, Tajul Islam and Harun are on the run.

Additional Public Prosecutor Jasmin Ahmed hailed the verdict saying, “It is a revolutionary judgment, which has established justice.”

However, defence lawyer Khorshed Alam Molla expressed dissatisfaction over the verdict and said they would file appeal with the High Court against the verdict.

Earlier on March 12 in 2002, Abul Bashar Kashu, the then BNP vice-president of Gopaldi union unit and his people picked up Barek, his cousin Badal, Faruk and Kabir from their respective houses and hacked and burnt them to death.

Araihazar Upazila Vice-Chairman Rafiqul Islam, brother of slain Barek, expressed satisfaction over the verdict and said they have got justice after 15 years of the killings. He demanded quick execution of the verdict.

Father of slain Barek, Ajgar Ali filed a murder case accusing 18 people, including BNP leader Kashu over the killing.

Police filed a charge-sheet before the court accusing 23 people in 2002.

A total of 21 people were made prosecution witnesses in the charge-sheet.