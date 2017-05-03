2,260 youths earn $1,88,015 or Taka 1.5 crore from internet line outsourcing:PM

SANGSAD BHABAN, – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the activities for giving 50-day training to 13,000 male and female youths are undergoing across the country, reports BSS.

“The training programme is being conducted on Professional Outsourcing Training and Employment Service for IT/ITES Industry and after taking the training 2,270 trainees earned $ 1,88,015 or Taka 1.50 crore through outsourcing,” she told this, while replying to a starred question from treasury bench member M Sirajul Islam Molla in the Jatiya Sangsad today.

She said the Professional Outsourcing Training programme would ensure employment and 5,260 trainees completed their 200-hour training course, while the rest of 7,740 are taking training.

“Today’s “Digital Bangladesh” is a modern shape of Sonar Bangla dreamt by Father of the Nation. The journey for building Digital Bangladesh by establishing information technology and knowledge based society and turning the country into a middle income Bangladesh by 2021 started from 2009,” Sheikh Hasina said.

She said the government has established computer labs in 3,544 educational institutes so far through various programmes in first phase since 2009, adding, “We have established Sheikh Russel Digital Lab and Digital Classrooms in 2,901 educational institutes under a project styled”Computer and Language Education Training Lab Establishment across the country” in 2015-2016 fiscal and in the current fiscal.”

The Prime Minister, however, informed the House that the government has undertaken a project for constructing 12 IT parks with one design under “12 IT Park Establishment Project”.

The government has constructed “Sheikh Kamal Information Technology Training and Incubation Centre” at seven places in the country with Taka 265.46 crore on February 7, 2017.