2 ‘militants’ killed in Jhenidah raid

JHENIDAH : Two suspected militants were killed during a raid by Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit on a ‘militant hideout’ at Bajrapur in Maheshpur upazila on Sunday, reports UNB.

One of them was killed in police firing while another in suicide bomb blast, said DIG (Khulna range) Didar Ahmed.

A CTTC special team launched the operation at the ‘militant den’ in the morning.

Sensing the law enforcers’ presence, the militants opened fire and hurled bombs at the police prompting the CTTC unit members to fire back, triggering a gunfight.

During the gunfight, a ‘militant’ was killed in police firing while another blew himself up, said police. One of the deceased was identified as Tuhin.

Two policemen-CTTC assistant deputy commissioner Nazmul Islam and sub-inspector Mohsin-suffered injuries during the operation.

Later, the law enforcers picked house-owner Zahirul Islam and his son Jasim up from the spot. A team of bomb disposal unit will appear soon at the spot for recovering bombs.

Meanwhile, the local administration imposed section 144 in the area for the security of local people.