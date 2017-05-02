2 Mercedes cars seized in Ctg

CHITTAGONG : Customs intelligence officials seized two luxury Mercedes cars worth around Tk 4.5 crore from a garage in Muradpur area of the city on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

Tipped off, a team of customs intelligence conducted drive at ‘Car Cold and Service Centre’ and seized a SUV and a Sedan, said Md Tareque Mahmud, assistant director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate of Chittagong divisional office.

The official said the two luxury cars were imported under the carnet facility. However, they were not brought back.

The vehicles had fake registration number plates, added Tareque.