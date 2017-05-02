2 fishermen killed, one missing in Meghna boat capsize

LAXMIPUR : Two fishermen were killed and another went missing after a fishing boat capsized during a storm in the Meghna river in Ramgati upazila in the early hours of Tuesday, reports UNB.

Officer-in-charge of Ramgati Police Station Mohammad Iqbal Hossain said Awlad Hossain, son of Tajul Hossain of Balur Char village and Mahi Alam, son of Abdul Salam of the same village, were killed in the boat capsize. One Helal Uddin, son of Mostafizur Rahman of Char Daktar village, is still missing, he said.

The police official said the fishing boat capsized during the storm when they were fishing in the river.