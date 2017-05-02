2 to die for killing ASI Humayun

DHAKA : A speedy trial tribunal here on Tuesday sentenced two people, including a woman, to death for killing an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Shah Ali Police Station in 2013, reports UNB.

Judge Abdur Rahman of speedy trial tribunal-4 handed down the verdict in the morning.

The convicted are – Rahima Sultana Rumi, wife of slain ASI Humayun Kabir, and Rafa-e-Misty.

The court also sentenced Riya, wife of Misty to lifetime imprisonment and fined Tk 20,000 to her, in default, she has to serve one more year at jail.

Among the convicted, Misty and Riya remained absconding.

According to prosecution, Rumi with the help of Misty and Ria injected poison to her husband Humayun and strangulated him to death at their house on December 14, 2013 over family dispute.

On the following day, victim’s brother Bazlur Rahman filed a case against them with Mirpur Model Police Station.

Rumi gave confessional statement before the court.