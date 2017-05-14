14 states can work together for development of prisons: HT Imam

DHAKA : Political Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, H.T. Imam said yesterday 14 countries of the Asia Pacific Region attended in the prison conference can work together for overall development of the prison management, reports BSS.

“Fourteen countries took part in the 4th Asia Pacific Regional Correctional Managers Conference can work together with forming an organisation for overall development of prison management,” he told the concluding ceremony of the 3-day conference as the chief guest at a city hotel here.

“The discussion and exchange of views, experience and information of the conference will help ensure overall development and security of prisons,” he said.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has weakness in the prisons and knows about its problems and the government has taken realistic and effective measures to put an end to this end,” he added.

The three-day conference was held in Bangladesh for the first time from May 16 to 18 in cooperation with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with the participation of 28 senior prison officials from 14 countries of the Asia Pacific Region.

Bangladesh, China, Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vanuatu took part in the conference.

The conference ended with three recommendations-introducing classification systems in prisons, ensure rehabilitation of the prison inmates and upgrade the prisons up to international levels.

Secretary of Home Ministry’s Security Services Division Farid Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury and Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Syed Iftekhar Uddin were present at the conference.

Earlier on May 16, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan inaugurated the conference as the chief guest and said, “The government is considering introducing classification system in jails for further improvement of country’s prison management.”

“In many countries, there are classifications in the prisons and the government is considering the matter with great importance. Yet, the overall prison management in Bangladesh is much more improved compared to many other countries,” he also said.