13 lakh Yaba tablets seized in Ctg

CHITTAGONG : Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard recovered 13 lakh pieces of Yaba tablets worth Tk 65 lakh from Nayaghat area in Teknaf on Monday night, reports UNB.

Tipped off that a big consignment of Yaba was being smuggled into the country, a team of the coast guard led by Lt Nuruzzaman Sheikh, Station Commander of CG station under east zone, conducted a drive at Nayaghat, said Coast Guard Staff Officer (Operations) Dickson Chowdhury at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Sensing the presence of the Coast Guard members, the drug peddlers fled away leaving behind the Yaba tables, said the officer.

The recovered Yaba tablets were handed over to the Department of Narcotics Control.