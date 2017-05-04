120 meters of flood control embankment collapses in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ : One hundred and twenty meters of the flood control embankment at Bahuka Tutul intersection in Sadar upazila went into the gorge of the Jamuna River on Wednesday night, creating panic among local people, reports UNB.

The erosion by Jamuna River took a serious turn following incessant rainfall and onrush of hill water for the last several days, raising the water level of the river.

Besides, 1,050 meters of the flood control embankment is also at high risk due to the erosion.