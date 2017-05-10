10 injured in Rajshahi motor workers union’s polls clash

RAJSHAHI : At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two groups of motor workers over the election of district motor workers union in Shiroil bus terminal area of the city early Thursday, reports UNB.

Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Boalia Police Station, said the clash ensued around 3am when the supporters of president candidate Kamal Hossain Robi attacked a polling centre and snatched the ballot papers before counting the votes.

The supporters of Mahatab Hossain Chowdhury, a general secretary candidate, tried to resist them, triggering a clash. At least 10 people, including local journalist, Ankur Sen, the commissioner of the election and two other election commissioners, sustained injuries during the clash. The workers vandalised the mobile phone and video camera of local correspondent of ATN Bangla, Sujauddin Shoton.