“Youth in Change” held at Daffodil International University

Daffodil International University (DIU) and Better Bangladesh Foundation (BBF) jointly organized a seminar on “Youth in Change” yesterday at 71 Milanayoton of Daffodil International University in the capital city, says a press release. Aktari Mamtaz, Secretary, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh was present in the seminar as the Chief Guest. Sally-Anne Vincent, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia in Bangladesh presented the keynote paper in the seminar. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Daffodil International University and Chairman, Daffodil Group preside over the program. Moderated by Masud A. Khan, Chairman, Better Bangladesh Foundation, the seminar was also addressed by Mr. HamidulHaque Khan, Treasurer, Mr. Syed Mizanur Rahman, Director of Student Affairs.

Addressing as the chief guest Ms. AktariMamtaz, Secretary, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat said that Bangladesh wants to be a middle economic country by 2021 and upper economic country by 2041. It’s only can possible when young people will contribute into this change. We know, all of our glorious achievement like independence, Language movement etc were done by our young generation.

Aktary Momtaz also said that technology is a blessing thing for young people. They make Bangladesh developed by using this technology.

While presenting keynote speech Sally-Anne Vincent, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia in Bangladesh said, Change has done all over the world. Climate change, Gender issue, education, human rights and many other sectors has changed by young people. It’s positive change. But some negative changes are also done by young people like extremist terrorism. We have to conscious about this point. Change we need but actually we need positive change. Selly Ann Vincent also gives three valuable tips for students, firstly you have to learn by lifelong, secondly you have to gathered knowledge by listening and observing and thirdly you have to active in your family, society, country and moreover yourself.

In the presidential address, Md. Sabur Khan said, if you want or not, change is continuously done. It’s important that how much you absorbed with this change or how much contribute you into this changes. If you want to change, you have to change your mind set at first. Today’s young people eagerly interested in social media but they not interested in social work. It’s not positive sign. You must use social media but you have conscious that how much I benefited from social media.