Voters to get smart NID cards sans fingerprint, iris

DHAKA : The Election Commission is planning to distribute smart national identity cards (NID) without taking any finger print and (eye) iris to expedite the distribution process, reports UNB.

“As we have no enough machines, we’re thinking distributing the smart NID cards among the people without taking prints of 10 fingers and irises to gear up the distribution process,” said Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Muhammad Abdullah on Thursday.

“We’ll have to complete distribution of 90 million smart cards across the country within the project period of December 31 next,” he told reporters at his office of Nirbachan Bhaban in the city’s Agargaon area.

The process of taking fingerprints and irises will be dropped immediately after the Election Commission approves the proposal in its meeting, he added.

The EC Secretary said the distribution process got slow as there are no adequate machines to take fingerprints and irises.

Besides, taking fingerprints and irises was not mentioned in the project but it was included in the process following the suggestion of intelligence agencies and the law enforcement agencies, he added.