Vinod Khanna dies at 70

TBT REPORT

Actor Vinod Khanna has died at 70. He had featured in films like Mere Apne, Insaaf and Amar, Akbar, Anthony, reports Hindustan Times

Actor Vinod Khanna, once acknowledged as one of Bollywood’s most handsome heroes, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday at the age of 70.

He was suffering from advanced cancer of the bladder. Officials at the HN? Reliance Hospital said he breathed his last at 11.20 am, weeks after he was hospitalised for severe dehydration.

“Doctors and family were expecting a recovery but somehow his condition escalated and he succumbed today afternoon,” a hospital source said. Khanna, born in Peshawar in present-day Pakistan, was a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab.

News of his death triggered an outpouring of grief from Bollywood actors and millions of fans on social media.