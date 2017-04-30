Upholding rights of women

[From Page-1] The problems of female workers are a bit higher. They work in insecure condition. They even sometimes have to face sexual harassment. A large number of domestic workers are facing exploitation in many ways at the hands of their employers. It is alleged that women continue to face discrimination and they dominate the low paid jobs. There are about 5 million domestic workers in Bangladesh, 90 of whom are women and children. A large number of domestic workers are facing exploitation in many ways at the hands of their employers. It is alleged that women continue to face discrimination and they dominate the low paid jobs. Child labour has become rampant. They work hard like in ships, brick fields, industry etc. Everywhere they are deprived. They do not get their real reward.A ccording to National Sample Survey (2002-03), there are a total of 4,23,67,000 children, aged 5-17 years and of them, 7,42,3,000 are working in the country. A joint survey of UNICEF-ILO said children are engaged in 301 types of economic works in urban areas, of these 47 are regarded as hazardous for children. In the rural areas, they were found to be engaged in about 90 types of agricultural and non-agricultural activities. According to Labour Force Survey (BBS 2002-03), the total number of workers (aged 15 and over) in the country is 8,08,34,000. Of them, 4,58,67,000 is male while 3,49,67,000 is female. The BBS statistics said women are engaged in more or less 58 professions, which included agriculture, domestic works, garment and sewing, poultry, dairy and nursery, production related, day labourer, textile, dyeing and weaving, whole sale and retailer (owner), teaching, salesman and hawker, bidi maker, medical, glass factory and pottery, post office, clerk, supervisor clerk, brick breaker, carpenter, fisheries, caretaker, cleaner, cook, food distributor and others.As the problems of workers persist, the government came forward taking a number of steps for welfare of the workers. Labor courts in Bangladesh promote and protect workers’ rights and enforce laws such as compensation to be paid to workers by employers for the breach of labour laws on their part. Bangladesh is a signatory nation associated to the International Labour Organization (ILO) and remains committed on the whole to ILO policies. The constitution of Bangladesh guarantees equal rights for men and women. Hence, legal measures have been adopted to protect the rights of the women workers. There are labour laws to protect the rights of the workers. These are Factory Act 1965, Workmen Compensation Act 1923, Maternity Benefit Act 1939, Standing Orders for Employment of Labour 1965, Payment of Wage Act 1963, Shop Establishment Act 1965, Employment of Children Act 1938, Maternity Benefit, Tea Estates Acts 1950, Fatal Accidents Act 1955, Factories Act 1965, Minimum Wage Ordinance 1961, Industrial Relations Ordinance 1969, Children (Pledging of Labour) Act 1933, Employers’ Liability Act 1938. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has adopted a National Child Labour Elimination Policy 2010, which provides a framework to eradicate all forms of child labour by 2015. There are labour laws to protect the rights of the workers. These included Sramik Kalyan Foundation Ain-2006, Bangladesh Sromo Ain-2006, Sramik Kalyan Foundation Bidhimala-2010, Sishusrom Niroshan Nitimala and Bangladesh Sramo Neeti-2012.

Bangladesh government took a number of steps to eradicate child labour and ensure their welfare. A National Policy on Children was adopted by Bangladesh government. The government also launched National Plan of Action on Child labour covering all types of hazardous and abusive child labour including child trafficking and child prostitution.

Bangladesh is among the first few countries to sign the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and have already taken steps to implement its provisions. Bangladesh enacted an important law protecting the interests of the children and their well-being named ‘The Children Act-1974.’ The number of women participation in labour market is gradually increasing in Bangladesh. Traditionally family norms and social perspectives are being changed with changes of world economic pattern.

Steps have been taken to integrate women in the mainstream of economic development of the country. A lot of progress has been achieved regarding the rights of women and child workers. However, more need to be done to fulfill the objectives of the May Day.

