Sustainable urban water, sanitation programme launched in Rangpur

RANGPUR: A one-year term Sustainable Urban Wash Programme (SUWP) has been launched in Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) to ensure supply of pure drinking water, hygienic sanitation and sewerage systems in the city, reports BSS.

The information was disclosed today at a function organised for introducing the SUWP followed by views-sharing meeting and planning formulation workshop at conference room of the city corporation, said a press release.

The RpCC in association with the Eco- Social Development Organisation (ESDO) will implement the programme under technical cooperation of the Ukaid-funded SUWP in the city.

After successful implementation of the piloting programme during the next one year, implementation of the project may be extended further up to the year 2020 to ensure pure drinking water, hygienic sanitation and sewerage systems for every citizen in the city. Mayor of Rangpur Sarfuddin Ahmed Jhantu attended the function as the chief guest with Chief Executive Officer of RpCC Akhter Hossain Azad in the chair.

Executive Director of ESDO Dr Muhammad Shahid Uz Zaman, Sanitation Lead of SUWP Bangladesh Habibur Rahman, its Project Manager Nabinur Rahman, Civil Surgeon of Rangpur Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam, Superintending Engineer of RpCC Emdad Hossain addressed as special guests.

City Councilors from all 33 wards, officials of different government and non-government departments and organisations concerned, civil society members, professionals and community leaders participated.

Akhter Hossain Azad said the SUWP would be implemented to ensure supply of pure drinking water, improve hygienic sanitation facilities and health practices, eco-friendly sewerage systems and other civic amenities for the citizens of the city.

Dr Zaman stressed on exhibition of sanitation technologies and developing skills of RpCC employees, civil society members, educational institutions and organisations of the youths and adolescents to ensure proper managements in the water supply, sanitation and sewerage sectors.

The chief guest laid emphasis on creating awareness among common citizens to bring a behavioral change for ensuring supply of pure drinking water, attaining sustainable and developed sanitation and improving health practices and sewerage systems in the city.