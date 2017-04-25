Strengthening the judiciary

It was observed sometime ago in a seminar that the judiciary should have a separate secretariat . Undoubtedly, there is a point in capacity building in the judiciary to improve its functioning in all respects. It was also underlined on the occasion that the secretariat is important for the independence of the judiciary. But that is a separate issue altogether. But there can be no denying that the judiciary on the whole needs a secretariat to organize its activities in a more orderly manner to be able to act on the cases with the needed speed and effectiveness.

Technically, the judiciary was separated from the executive branch or the government under the last caretaker government through an ordinance. With some incorporations and amendments the same was approved in a bill form under the subsequent elected government. However, although the independence of the judiciary is there in name, the reality of that independence remains somewhat frustrated from the non streamlined system of the appointment of the judges to the higher courts in particular. This system is not the construct of the present government but the previous ones . Therefore, it would be unfair to blame the present government for it alone. What is essential for the judiciary to work with full fair with a soul of its own and truly independently, is reform carried out in the sphere of appointment of judges to make the process completely free from charges of governmental interference and other drawbacks.

Normally, in the mature democracies of the world, the judiciary as a rule of thumb is kept absolutely unfettered from the influence of the government. Usually, the tradition and rule in those countries are to appoint judges, specially to higher courts, through a selection procedures dominated by the chief justice and an associated body of legal persons of the highest repute. They make recommendations for the higher posts in the judiciary from among persons of long years of best records of discharge of services in the judiciary and noted for their integrity.

The process is usually trusted to be a neutral one not involving any interference from any quarter. But in Bangladesh, the present mode of appointment of judges to the highest courts allegedly leaves scope for the law ministry to mainly select the persons to be made judges and for the President of the country who is also the member of the ruling political party, to only approve the selection. Thus, as the critics say, the present system gives some leeway to the government to promote its candidates in the appointment of judges that compromises the principle of the independence of the judiciary.

It is, thus, important to address such observations of the critics and reform and improve the system of appointment of judges, above reproach of any kind. Once this has been accomplished, the independence of the judiciary will become a functional reality that none would be able to ignore.

The strengthening of the judiciary also critically requires addition to capacities. Judges at different levels need to be increased in number. The huge backlog of unresolved cases at different levels are the results of insufficient manpower to run the judiciary. Thus, the appointment of additional judges, magistrates and supporting judicial staff , can ease the functioning of the judiciary and speed up the adjudication process to the relief and satisfaction of the litigants.

The judiciary as it exists today in Bangladesh, is also in need of modernization in all respects. Record keeping and related matters remain archaic based on handwriting and retention of the traditional filing system. Computerization at all levels will lead to a huge difference for the better in these areas.