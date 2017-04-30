Smart NID card: Final decision to drop fingerprint-iris Tuesday

DHAKA : The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday will take the final decision over the distribution of smart national identity (NID) cards without taking any fingerprint and (eye) iris to expedite the distribution process, reports UNB.

“Today (Sunday), we decided to place the issue at the commission’s Tuesday’s meeting for its final approval to distribute the smart cards without taking any fingerprint and (eye) iris,” said EC Secretary Muhammad Abdullah.

He, however, said they were planning to take the prints of 10 fingers and iris during the next voter list updating programme.

The EC will have to complete the distribution of 90 million smart cards across the country within the December 31 project period, he told UNB.

He said the distribution process turned slow for lack of adequate machines to take the fingerprints and iris of huge voters simultaneously. “So, we’ll have to drop the process of taking fingerprints and iris from the distribution.” In January 2015, Oberthur Technologies got the Tk 7960-million contract for the production and distribution of 90 million smart NID cards with 25 security features within 18 months under the EC’s Identification System for Enhancing Access to Services (IDEA) project.

As the Commission has failed to distribute the smart cards within the stipulated time, the IDEA project period was extended up to December 2017 from the July 2016 one.

The EC in October last year started its move to provide 90 million voters with the smart cards.