Shab-e-Barat on May 11

DHAKA : The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, will be observed in the country on May 11 as the Shaban moon was sighted in Bangladesh sky on Thursday, reports UNB.

The National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at a meeting held at the Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office in the evening, said M Nizam Uddin, assistant director (PR) of the foundation.

According to Muslim belief, Shab-e-Barat is the night when Allah arranges the affairs of the following year. On Shab-e-Barat, Allah writes the destinies of all the creations for the coming year by taking into account their past deeds.

The Muslim devotees will offer special prayers, recite from the Holy Quran, hold milad, zikir and other religious rituals seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind.