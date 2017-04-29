SC awaits to hear appeals in 16 war crimes cases

DHAKA : The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court is awaiting to hear appeals in 16 cases of war crimes and crimes against humanity, which were initially disposed of by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). Of the cases, the apex court is now waiting to hear review pleas of the defence as well the state on May 14 in the case against Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee, who was sentenced to imprisonment till natural death by the apex court, commuting his sentence of death pronounced by the ICT-1.

The two tribunals till now pronounced judgement in 28 cases, while apex court disposed of six of those, paving way for execution of six convicts Abdul Quader Mollah, Mohammad Kamaruzzaman, Ali Ahsan Muhammad Mujaheed, Matiur Rahman Nizami, Mir Quasem Ali and Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, reports BSS.

All of them were executed on different times, starting with Mollah in 2013. The 16 cases, which are waiting to be disposed of by the apex court includes cases against Jamaat leaders Mawlana Abdus Subhan, ATM Azharul Islam, Mobarak Hossain from Brahmanbaria, former state minister from Moulvibazar Syed Mohammad Qaiser, former MP Engineer Abdul Jabbar.

In these cases, the state has filed an appeal to increase the punishment in the case against Jabbar, who was sentenced to imprisonment till natural death by the ICT. In all the other cases, the convicts have appealed for acquittal, challenging the verdict of the tribunal.