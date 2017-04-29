RMP AC found dead in officers’ mess

RAJSHAHI : An assistant commissioner (AC) of Rajshahi Metropolitan police (RMP) was found dead at an officers’ mess in city on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

Senior assistant commissioner Iftekharul Alam, who is also the RMP spokesperson, said the body of Sabbir Ahmed Sarfaraz, 30, son of M Obaidullah, a former deputy inspector general (DIG) of Rajshahi range, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room around 8:30am. His room was found locked from inside.

Iftekhar said Sarfaraz, performing duty in Rajpara zone, is believed to committed suicide. His body will be recovered after the arrival of his father from Dhaka, Iftekhar added.