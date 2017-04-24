Raudha’s body exhumed for 2nd autopsy

RAJSHAHI : Criminal Investigation Department exhumed the body of Maldivian medical student Raudha Athif, who was found dead at a dormitory of Rajshahi Islami Bank Medical College Hospital on March 29, for a fresh post-mortem, reports UNB.

A CID team started exhuming the body from Hetomkhan Graveyard in the city around 10:30am in the presence of Executive Magistrate Raktim Chowdhury, said CID inspector (investigation officer) Asmaul Haque.

The inspector said a three-member medical board, led by Associate Professor Amirul Chowdhury of Forensic Department of Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj, has been formed for the fresh autopsy.

Two other members of the board are Mahbub Hafiz of Forensic Department of Sirajganj North Bengal Medical College, and Hafizur Rahman of Radiology Department of Rajshahi Medical College.

On April 18, a Rajshahi court passed an order asking for exhuming Raudha’s body for a fresh post-mortem.

On March 29, police recovered the body of Raudha, a student of MBBS second year of Rajshahi Islami Bank Medical College Hospital, from a female hostel.

Later in the day, the medical college authorities filed an unnatural death case with Shah Makhdum Police Station.

The following day, a three-member committee of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, conducted an autopsy on Raudha’s body and reported that the Maldivian student ‘committed suicide’.

Later, two police officials of the Maldives arrived here and investigated the case.

On April 10, Raudha’s father Dr Mohammad Athif filed a murder case with a Rajshahi court against victim’s classmate Sirat Parveen Mahmud, 20, alleging that Raudha was strangled to death.

The case was later transferred to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on April 13.