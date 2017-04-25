RAKUB to reach banking services at farmers doorsteps

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) is pledged bound to reach its banking services at the doorsteps of farmers in general for elevating their living and livelihood condition, reports BSS.

Besides, the bank is working for bringing all the existing agricultural potential sectors and sub-sectors under qualitative and quantitative investments for making the region’s agro-based economy more vibrant.

Board of directors of the bank came with these observations in its 453th meeting held here on Monday with Chairman Nazrul Islam in the chair, said RAKUB sources here today.

RAKUB, headquartered in Rajshahi, has been operating its banking activities as the largest development partner in all 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting its agricultural sector and all its sub- sectors.

The meeting noted that the bank’s administrative and operational activities must be transparent and accountable alongside farmers-friendly for boosting agricultural production.

It puts emphasis on increasing funding to women entrepreneurs as it has an important role in promoting women entrepreneurship for the sake of bolstering the rural economy.

The meeting called for increasing the need-based credit flow for the sake of a sustainable livelihood development of the farmers and for bolstering the agro-based economy.

Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Haque and directors Saifuddin Ahmed, Kazi Hassan Ahmed, Noor-Ur-Rahman, Prof Rustam Ali Ahmed, Shah Alam, Abdul Wadud and Mahbubur Rahman joined the meeting.

The meeting reviewed overall activities of the bank and took some important decisions relating to its operational and administrative matters.