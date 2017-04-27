RAJUK eviction drive at Dhanmondi

DHAKA : Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) yesterday conducted an eviction drive in city’s Dhanmondi residential area and removed unauthorized portion of three buildings, reports BSS.

A mobile court of Rajuk led by executive magistrate Md Nasir Uddin started the drive at holding no-46 at Dhanmondi road no-6 this morning where it evicted unauthorized portion of three buildings in the residential area, an RAJUK official said.

RAJUK authorized officer Abu Jafor Mohammad Shafiul Hannan said the drive will continue against unauthorized buildings, restaurants and constructing shops on ramps in the metropolitan areas.