Rajshahi sexual minority people enjoy healthcare services

RAJSHAHI: Himel, 25, a sexual minority person, is now mentally satisfied that he is safe from various sexually transmitted infection and diseases. He enjoys his required healthcare counseling and services regularly, reports BSS.

“I have both individual and group contact for creating awareness and reducing high risk behavour towards HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases,” said Himel in an exclusive interview here Saturday. Side by side with his sex-trade he works as a peer educator at Drop in Centre (DIC) run by Light House, a non-government development organization working for protecting the sexual minority population and transgendered from HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

As a communicator, he always shares his best practices with his friends, partners and other target people for their behavioral change.

Like Himel more than 760 other sexual minority people are getting their necessary health services from the DIC through a project titled ‘Continuation of the Prioritized HIV Prevention Services among Key Population in Bangladesh’.

Rony, 21, another sexual minority person, is also very much conscious about maintaining his sound health.

He says the vulnerable group people can protect them from various diseases if they maintain health related rules and regulations as most of them are habituated to high risk behaviors. Improving knowledge, creating awareness and behavior change can be effective means of reducing their vulnerabilities. “We always encourage our clients to use condom during sex, but unfortunately many of them ignore the request whimsically,” Rinku, 25, another member of the population, revealed.

He said the socially hidden people have now become more or less aware about prevention of the STDs and HIV/AIDS or its transmission to their clients with promotion of various government and non-government level interventions.

But, hundred per cent condom promotions are not being taken place due to non-cooperation of the clients. Clients need to understand the importance of condom use. Education, awareness and necessary information on the risks to

HIV/AIDS need to be widely disseminated among not only sex workers but also clients to ensure improved condom use. Rinku among many others in the metropolis sell anal and oral sexes habitually for long. Dr Ashraf Siddikey, Associate Professor of Sex, Skin and Venereal Diseases of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH), said “Anal sex has 10 times more risks of infection and spread of sexual transmitted diseases including HIV/AIDS for both sex-workers and clients than that of vaginal ones”.

He said sex traders remain in one of the high risk groups, with increasing rates of infections. Particularly, street sex workers are the most vulnerable groups towards STDs. Unsafe sex and careless lifestyle become a part of their life. Commercial sex plays a critical role in the heterosexual transmission of HIV/AIDS. He mentioned that although there is low prevalence of HIV and AIDS in the city, it is very vulnerable as the number of injecting drug users, floating male, female and sexual minority people are rising day by day and due to high prevalence in the neighbouring country. DIC Manager Shalah Uddin told BSS that multidimensional activities are being carried out among the targeted population for improving their knowledge, creating awareness and changing and reducing the high risk behavior.

He stated that the universal access is a commitment to scale up access to health rights, HIV treatment, prevention, care and support with the cooperation from government development partners and civil society. Terming the rights-based responses to the population practical and effective, he observed that universal access will never be achieved without ensuring human rights because human rights violations increase social marginalization and risk of sexual transmitted diseases.