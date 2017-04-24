Rain worsens city dwellers’ woes

DHAKA : Commuters suffered again on Monday as rain continued to sweep the city as in the past few days, creating water stagnation and traffic chaos, reports UNB.

The rain slowed down traffic on many roads leading to nagging tailbacks in the morning.

According to Met Office, the rain started at 8am and continued for several hours in the city. It recorded 22 mm of rain in the capital from 9am to 12 noon.

The Met Office, however, said the weather is likely to improve on Wednesday.

Roads in Mirpur-10, Rokeya Sarani, Moghbazar, Mouchak, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Kakrail, Sabujbagh, Khilgaon, Merul Badda, Rampura, Motijheel, Shyampur, Demra and Dhanmondi areas of the capital were submerged in the morning due to poor drainage system.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) suspended the operation of all water vessels across the country in the morning due to stormy weather.

BIWTA public relations officer Mobarak Hossain told UNB that the suspension order will remain in force until further notice. However, the plying of launches above 60-feet started from 2 pm on Monday, h