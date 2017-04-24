Prosecution seeks AG’s opinion on Rana plaza trail

DHAKA : The prosecution yesterday sought the attorney general’s opinion in initiating the virtually stalled Rana Plaza disaster trial as seven of 41 accused of the murder case obtained a High Court order to skip the proceedings until settlement of their indictment order, reports BSS.

“We have sent a letter to the Attorney General (AG) this afternoon seeking his opinion if the trial could continue discarding the seven who challenged their indictment,” Public Prosecutor Khandoker Abdul Mannan of Dhaka district told BSS.

The seven, he said, obtained the High Court order to get rid of their trial until the settlement of a case challenging their indictment.

Forty one people were indicted by the trial court in July last year on charges of “culpable homicide” or involuntary murder of over 1,100 factory workers in the collapse of the dilapidated factory building called Rana Plaza in Savar on April 24, 2013.

Another case was initiated under Building Code in which 18 people were indicted in June last year but the case too was stalled as three of the accused filed a revision prayer seeking their relief from the charges in the Dhaka’s District and Sessions Judge’s Court.

But the prosecution move came as directed by the trial court itself as the trial process remained suspended since February this year in line with the High Court order for suspending the trial of the seven murder accused.

“Both the cases, however, are ready for recording witnesses’ testimonies . . . the next date for hearing of the murder case has been set for May 7 and the other case for May 17,” Mannan said.