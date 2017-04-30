President, PM for establishing rights of workers

DHAKA : President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday called upon all to come forward to ensure fair wage, safe and hygienic work environment for workers to establish their rights and dignity. They came up with the call in separate messages on the eve history May Day and greeted all toiling masses and workers of the world and expressed solidarity with them, reports BSS.

In his message, the President said May Day is a unique and glorious day in the history of establishing rights of working class people. He said May Day is observed across the world commemorating the victory of workers associations through a bloodbath struggle at Hay Market in the US city of Chicago on May 1, 1886 to realize rights of workers including fixing of working hour. Abdul Hamid said there is no alternative to manufacturing world class products to cope with the competitive world of globalization and open market economy. “In this regard, I think establishing of healthy industrial relations including increasing of productivity and workers professional skills, ensuring of safe work environment, fair wage, rights and welfare of workers are important,” he added. Abdul Hamid said one of the pledges of the country’s Liberation War was building a repression free democratic country for the working class people where they will get dignity and social justice. He appreciated the government’s steps of labour act amendment, formulation of time-befitting labour rules and establishment of Workers Welfare Foundation to protect the rights of workers. The President expressed his hope that positive and amicable participation of workers and owners would enhance overall progress and productivity. The government has announced ‘Vision 2021-41’ for the country to achieve middle income status by 2021 and make it a developed country by 2041, the President said and suggested sustaining the existing good worker-owner relations to reach the goal. In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid deep respect to the people who embraced martyrdom to establish fundamental rights of the working people in Chicago in 1886.

She said greatest Bengalee of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had struggled throughout his life for realizing rights of the deprived and working class people of the country.

“We are relentlessly working to follow the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for developing living standard of the working people,” the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister said the present government has reopened mills and factories closed during the BNP-Jamaat regime, she said, adding that the government has already announced minimum wage for workers of 38 industrial sectors including garments and upgraded minimum wage of labour-dense garment industry workers to Taka 5,300.

She said the government has already modernized the Bangladesh Labour Law 2006 and formulated Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Law 2013. It formulated Bangladesh Labour Rules 2015 for the first time in the country’s history, she added. “Because of our sincere efforts, the country’s bilateral relations and activates with International Labour Organization have been further strengthened,” she said. Sheikh Hasina said the government has been implementing multidimensional programmes to ensure safe work environment and social safety and to keep continue cordial and good relations between owners and workers. She underscored the need for making united efforts to materialize the visions 2021 and 2041 to build a prosperous Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She hoped that productivity of factories and mills would increase through cordial relations between employees and employers by following the spirit of the historic May Day.

Both the President and the Prime Minister wished all the May Day programmes a success.