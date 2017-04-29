Police recovers 188 bombs in separate drives

DHAKA, – Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in separate drives recovered 188 bombs and arrested five people in connection with this in the capital, reports BSS.

The arrestees are Md Siraj Dhali alias Lungi Siraj, 38, Md Faruk, 19, Md Khokon, 23, Md Rezaul Shikder, 25, and Sujon, 22.

“Members of Kafrul Police Station detained Siraj from Amanat Shah Housing Area last evening and recovered 148 petrol bombs from his

possession,” a DMP release said.

Meanwhile, the patrol team of Shere Bangla Nagar Police Station challenged and detained other four from in front of Meteorological Complex in Agargaon at 11pm on April 27.

Police recovered 40 cocktails, one machete and a rod from their possessions.

Separate cases were filed with local police stations in this regard.