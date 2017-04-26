PM to visit flood-hit Sunamganj Apr 30

SUNAMGANJ : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the flood-hit haor areas of the district on April 30 (Sunday), reports UNB.

Deputy Commissioner of the district Sheikh Rafiqul Islam disclosed this on Wednesday.

An emergency meeting is scheduled to be held at the DC office around 7pm today to take necessary preparations for the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister.

The DC also urged the officials concerned to join in the meeting.

Flashflood triggered by heavy rainfall and the onrush of water from the upstream have submerged all haors of the district, damaging huge Boro crops.