PM goes to flood-hit Sunamganj today

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit flashflood-hit haor areas of the northeastern district of Sunamganj today to see for herself the flood situation there,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Rafiqul Islam said that the premier would arrive in Shalla upazila headquarters at around 10.30 am.

“On her arrival in Shalla, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a meeting with senior officials of the upazila and then distribute relief goods among the flood-hit people,” he said.

The Prime Minister will return to the capital in the afternoon.

Flashfloods, triggered by several days of torrential rain, have inundated vast swathes of the northeastern region and damaged Boro paddy, putting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers at risk.

Sunamganj, Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Netrakona and Brahmanbaria districts have been affected by the floods.