Plan to generate 10,000MW power during Ramadan

DHAKA : The Power Division has set a target to generate 10,000 MW electricity during the peak summer and Ramadan if there is available gas supply to power plants, reports UNB.

“If gas supply is available, there’ll be no power shortage across the country. We can meet full demand,” Power Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus told a meeting at Biduyt Bhaban.

The meeting was convened to discuss the power supply situation in the coming summer which will coincide with Ramadan this year. Ramadan is expected to begin on May 27.

The power secretary, however, asked the business establishments to abide by the labour law while opening and closing their shops. The law allows operation of shops until 8pm.

The meeting was attended by representations of the Labour Ministry and different trade bodies, including FBCCI, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association and Bangladesh Steel and Re-rolling Mills Association.

The meeting urged the Labour Ministry to strictly implement the law relating to shop operation during the month of fasting. It also urged the shop owners to keep the operation of air conditions suspended during iftar and tarabi prayers for the sake of smooth power supply.

Kaikaus called upon the steel and re-rolling mills, welding workshops and ironing shops to keep their shutters down during the peak hours from 4pm to 11pm.

The meeting suggested that the Energy Division ensure suspension of the operation of CNG filling stations from 5pm to 11pm every during Ramadan.