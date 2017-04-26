People must not face torture, oppression, PM to Rab

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasinaon Wednesdayasked the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to make sure that common people do not fall victims to unnecessary torture and oppression during their duties, reports UNB.

“You all must give attention to the fact that common people do not suffer in anyway…they must not face any unnecessary torture and oppression…,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this while speaking at the PM’s Special Darbar marking the 13th founding anniversary of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) at its Kurmitola headquarters in the city.

She also asked the members of the elite force to work more sincerely to ensure safety to public life and property. “Remember, we’re public servants as our wages and allowances come from people’s pockets.”

Laying emphasis on maintaining discipline in a force like Rab, Sheikh Hasina said all members of this force have to discharge their duties with patriotism, honesty, piety, skill and professionalism. “Maintaining discipline and carrying out superior authority’s orders is a must for the members of a force. Degradation of morality weakens the morale of a force,” she said.

Hasina reiterated her commitment that the government will never tolerate any terrorist and militant activities on Bangladesh soil.

Militancy is not a new problem for the world, neither for Bangladesh, she said adding, “We’ll do whatever is needed to ensure peace and security of the people of Bangladesh…it’s our duty.”

Issuing a strong warning against attracting soft-minded innocent youths to militancy through wrong interpretation of Islam, the Prime Minister said attention should be given to creating massive awareness along with the ongoing steps taken for uprooting this social vice.

She lauded the publication of a booklet with proper interpretation of relevant verses of the holy Quran and Hadith by Rab, and asked them to take steps for its widespread publicity.

Hasina said she is frequently talking to people, imams, school teachers, freedom fighters and local public representatives through videoconferences urging them to create mass awareness against militancy and terrorism. “To combat militancy, we all have to work together…if we can’t do that all our achievements will go in vain.”

She directed the law enforcement agencies to enhance their surveillance saying more attention should be given to prevention than taking actions.

ThePrime Minister said her government will do everything possible for the rehabilitation of the militants and terrorists who want to return to the normal life.

Talking about the atrocities including arson attacks of the BNP-Jamaat clique in the name of politics in the recent past, she said this is not politics, this is terrorist and militant act.

She thanked the law enforcement agencies, including Rab, to protect people from the destructive activities of BNP-Jamaat.

Home Minister Asaduzzman Khan Kamal and Rab Director General Benazir Ahmed also spoke at the function.

Later, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly constructed office of Rab-9 and unveiled the plaques of a number of Rab projects. Earlier, a number of documentaries were screened on Rab activities.