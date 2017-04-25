Organized businessmen and locals freed shop in Tangail

Our Correspondent, Tangail

Hundreds of locals and businessmen of Tangail’s Nagarpur in an organized effort freed an occupied shop of a businessman from the clutches of a local influential yesterday in the district.

About hundreds of locals and businessmen crowded at Nagarpur Togor market to form human chain protesting illegal grabbing of a shop of Basanta Banik, former Union Parisad member and President of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council of Nagarpur by another hotel businessman Babu Lal Ghosh. After the human chain mob freed the nearby grabbed shop breaking lock.

Sources said, a long standing dispute was going between Babul and Basanta over the ownership of the shop which was under Basant’s possession since long ago.

On 22 April midnight, Babul with his men broke lock of the shop possessed by Basanta and looted 6 lakh 38 thousand tk.

The encroachment instigated fury among local people and others business which culminated into the incident, said a businessman of Togor market.

We took position between group confronted each other over the land of the shop dispute and chased them away. The handed over the responsibility in the hans of trade association of the market. Police patrol was continued nearby the shop. The situation is now normal, told Jahirul Islam, Officer-In-Charge of Nagarpur Thana.